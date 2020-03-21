Top Stories

Amidst COVID-19 threat, other countries give aid to PHL

by Kristan Carag
Faculty members wearing masks use thermometers to check the temperature of guardians fetching students, amid coronavirus outbreak fears in a Chinese school in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines on Jan. 28, 2020The Philippines’ first case of community transmission involves a 62-year-old male Filipino who had not travelled abroad recently. His 59-year-old wife has also been infected, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to six. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Foreign countries have provided aid to the Philippines amidst the threat of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Health Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire said that South Korea has donated 1,000 COVID-19 testing kits to the Philippines, and another 100,000 testing kits will arrive from China on Saturday, March 21.

Vergeire also revealed that the Philippines received 2,000 testing kits from Mammmoth Foundation, a humanitarian organization based in Shenzhen, China.

Mayroon na pong mga pumasok na mga donations coming from different partners and from the Chinese Embassy, mayroon po tayong pumasok na 2,000 galing sa Mammoth Foundation,” the health official said during a press briefing on Friday, March 20, in Malacanang.

May pumasok pong 1,000 kits galing po sa South Korea, mayroon pong papasok sa Sabado ang dating 100,000 kits galing po naman sa Chinese Embassy,” she added.

Vergerie also revealed that other countries will also be donating personal protective gears to the Philippines.

Ang status po ng ating mga personnel protective gears, mayroon ho tayong mga parating na donations din po galing sa ating mga partners, private sector also and other countries,” the health official said.

Ito po will be rationally allocated. Ibig sabihin, lahat po ng mga nangangailangan ay pipilitin nating matugunan ang kanilang pangangailangan, even local government hospitals,” she assured.

Related articles:

  1. COVID-19 test kits by UP students can yield results in less than 2 hours — FDA chief
  2. Prez Duterte declares nationwide state of calamity amidst COVID-19 threat
  3. PSC restricts access to facilities, foreign travels amidst COVID-19 threat
  4. Nograles: PhilHealth to shoulder testing costs for COVID-19
  5. CPP-NDFP to study possible ceasefire agreement amidst COVID-19 threat

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*