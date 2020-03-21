Amidst COVID-19 threat, other countries give aid to PHL

Foreign countries have provided aid to the Philippines amidst the threat of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Health Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire said that South Korea has donated 1,000 COVID-19 testing kits to the Philippines, and another 100,000 testing kits will arrive from China on Saturday, March 21.

Vergeire also revealed that the Philippines received 2,000 testing kits from Mammmoth Foundation, a humanitarian organization based in Shenzhen, China.

“Mayroon na pong mga pumasok na mga donations coming from different partners and from the Chinese Embassy, mayroon po tayong pumasok na 2,000 galing sa Mammoth Foundation,” the health official said during a press briefing on Friday, March 20, in Malacanang.

“May pumasok pong 1,000 kits galing po sa South Korea, mayroon pong papasok sa Sabado ang dating 100,000 kits galing po naman sa Chinese Embassy,” she added.

Vergerie also revealed that other countries will also be donating personal protective gears to the Philippines.

“Ang status po ng ating mga personnel protective gears, mayroon ho tayong mga parating na donations din po galing sa ating mga partners, private sector also and other countries,” the health official said.

“Ito po will be rationally allocated. Ibig sabihin, lahat po ng mga nangangailangan ay pipilitin nating matugunan ang kanilang pangangailangan, even local government hospitals,” she assured.