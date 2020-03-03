Amidst COVID-19 scare, PBA requires game venues to provide sanitizers, alcohols

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) requires venues for the 2020 Philippine Cup games to provide medical supplies, including a thermometer scan, hand sanitizer, and alcohol for the audience.

The said move is part of the league’s safety measures amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

“Yes, usapan na namin sa mga venues na sila ang magpo-provide,” PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said as quoted by the league’s website.

“Malaking bagay yun. Alam mo rin naman tayong mga Pilipino ay nag-i-ingat din,” he added.

The 2020 PBA Philippine Cup will start on Sunday, March 8, with a game between the San Miguel Beermen and the Magnolia Hotshots at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

The start of the All-Filipino conference was initially set on March 1 but the PBA decided to move it a week later as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

“Na-suggest ko yun (during the PBA planning session), nai-delay muna (ang opening) para malaman natin kung ano ang mangyayari, na sa tingin ko nakabuti naman,” Marcial explained.

Marcial said that the postponement means that the 45th PBA season might last until February 2021.