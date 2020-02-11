Amidst 2019-nCoV scare, Prez Duterte vows to bring Filipinos abroad home

President Rodrigo Duterte assured Filipinos living abroad that they will not be disregarded by the national government amidst the threat of the 2019-novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD).

The President promised on Monday, Feb. 10, to deploy ships and aircrafts to bring Filipinos home in case the situation concering the 2019-nCoV ARD worsens.

“I will bring them home because they have no other country to seek shelter. It’s their country. Saan pa pala sila tatakbo,” President Duterte said during a meeting with local chief executive at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

“Kung ang Pilipino doon pinapaalis, eh pupunta tayo, and we will marshal all available carriers there by ship or by air. Kunin natin sila,” he added.

However, President Duterte stressed that the repatriates will have to follow several precautions and protocol to prevent the spread of the 2019-nCoV ARD.

“Ang caveat diyan is do not break the rules. Kaya pagka ganun, you break the rules, you forgo with some of the protocols, eh ayaw ninyong makinig doon kay mas mabuti ‘yung inyo, that is when trouble starts,” the Chief Executive said.

“Ganito, mag-disinfectant kaagad pati ‘yung eroplano, lahat ‘yang tao, tapos covered. And the ones doing the medical also are protected. Pagdating doon maghubad, maligo. Then I think it would be good and would go a long way to minimize our problem today,” he added.

Per the records of the World Health Organization, the 2019-nCoV ARD has taken the lives of at least 910 people, mostly in China.

The WHO has also confirmed 40,554 cases of 2019-nCoV ARD all over the world.