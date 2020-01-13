Alert Level 4 raised over Taal Volcano

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) on Sunday hoisted to Alert Level 4 the phreatic eruption that took place in the crater of Taal Volcano.

Issued in its 7:30 PM bulletin, PHIVOLCS said that Alert Level 4 means that a hazardous eruption was imminent at “a tall 10-15 kilometer steam-laden tephra column with frequent volcanic lightning that rained wet ashfall on the general north as far as Quezon City.”

It added that volcanic tremors had been recorded continuously since 11:00 AM, with 2.5 and 3.9-magnitude earthquakes in the areas of Tagaytay City and Alitagtag, Batangas.

PHIVOLCS also reminded those living near the Tall Volcano to immediately evacuate.

“Areas in the general north of Taal Volcano are advised to guard against the effects of heavy and prolonged ashfall,” PHIVOLCS said.

Classes and work had been suspended in several areas following the eruption of Taal Volcano.