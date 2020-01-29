Top Stories

AirAsia extends suspension on Wuhan flights until end of the month

by Rita Salonga
Health workers in protective suits check the condition of a passenger on an airplane that just landed from Changsha, a city in a province neighboring the center of coronavirus outbreak Hubei province, in Shanghai, China January 25, 2020. REUTERS/David Stanway

Air Asia has just extended the suspension of all its flights going to and from Wuhan, China until the end of the month amid the continuous threat of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

According to the airline company, all their flights from Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, even in Bangkok and Phuket, Thailand going to and from Wuhan are suspended until Feb. 29

In line with this, affected passengers are given the option for point credits or a full refund.

Air Asia insisted that the security of their passengers is their top priority.  The airline company continues to monitor the situation regarding the said disease.

Meanwhile, the House of Congress plans to hold a question hour for Health Sec. Francisco Duque on the issue of the Coronavirus threat.

The lower house has extended its invitation to Duque to attend Wednesday’s session concerning the threat of the Novel Coronavirus.

Based on the motion filed by House Minority leader Martin Romualdez, through an oversight function, they want Duque to explain the many issues surrounding the NCOV.

Romualdez added that they need to eradicate all the fake news that’s causing unnecessary alarm to the public.

 

Related articles:

  1. CAB suspends flights between Wuhan and PHL
  2. 500 Chinese passengers in Kalibo to be sent back to Wuhan, China
  3. China says fourth person dies in Wuhan pneumonia outbreak
  4. ADVISORY: Cancelled flights for Saturday, August 10
  5. Canceled flights due to typhoon Rosita

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*