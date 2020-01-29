AirAsia extends suspension on Wuhan flights until end of the month

Air Asia has just extended the suspension of all its flights going to and from Wuhan, China until the end of the month amid the continuous threat of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

According to the airline company, all their flights from Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, even in Bangkok and Phuket, Thailand going to and from Wuhan are suspended until Feb. 29

In line with this, affected passengers are given the option for point credits or a full refund.

Air Asia insisted that the security of their passengers is their top priority. The airline company continues to monitor the situation regarding the said disease.

Meanwhile, the House of Congress plans to hold a question hour for Health Sec. Francisco Duque on the issue of the Coronavirus threat.

The lower house has extended its invitation to Duque to attend Wednesday’s session concerning the threat of the Novel Coronavirus.

Based on the motion filed by House Minority leader Martin Romualdez, through an oversight function, they want Duque to explain the many issues surrounding the NCOV.

Romualdez added that they need to eradicate all the fake news that’s causing unnecessary alarm to the public.