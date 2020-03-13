AirAsia cancels to, from Metro Manila flights amid NCR ‘community quarantine’

Budget carrier Air Asia on Friday canceled all flights to and from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) following the order of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to place Metro Manila under 30-day community quarantine starting March 15 until April 14.

A total of 102 domestic flights in and out of Metro Manila in a day will be affected by the cancellations.

However, flights from Clark, Cebu, and Kalibo will continue their normal operations.

Air Asia said that affected passengers will be notified via email or SMS and may opt to avail of the following:

Move flight : One-time flight change to a new travel date on the same route within 90 calendar days from the original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability.

: One-time flight change to a new travel date on the same route within 90 calendar days from the original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability. Credit account : Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is to be redeemed for booking within 180 calendar days from the issuance date for your travel with us. The actual travel dates can be after the expiry date as long as our flight schedule is out.

: Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is to be redeemed for booking within 180 calendar days from the issuance date for your travel with us. The actual travel dates can be after the expiry date as long as our flight schedule is out. Full refund: Obtain a full refund to your original payment method for the amount equivalent to your booking.

AirAsia said it has made it a priority to persistently work with various partner organizations, including banks, to immediately address guests’ concerns.

“AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization,” it said.

The agency vowed to closely monitor the situation and reserve the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.