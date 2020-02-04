Ahtisa Manalo backs out from Miss Universe Philippines bid

Beauty queen Ahtisa Manalo will have to skip the Miss Universe 2020 because of health reasons.

The Miss International 2018 first runner-up made the announcement through her Instagram story over the weekend, saying she hopes for everyone’s understanding as she puts her health first.

“I was hoping that I’ll be able to join this year. But after considering the opinion of everyone important in my life, we decided it’d be best for me not to push through,” she said.

“Believe me that I want to give you the fight you want to see, but I honestly don’t think I can manage to physically perform the duties of a candidate as this surely involves physically draining tasks,” she added.

Manalo didn’t further reveal anything about her health condition, however, she is determined to work on “getting back to my 100% and continue hoping to step on the Miss Universe stage one day.”