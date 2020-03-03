Aguirre drags ex-Tourism secretary Wanda Teo in ‘pastillas scheme’

It was former Tourism secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo who pleaded the approval of the controversial ‘visa-upon-arrival’ operation for Chinese nationals, former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said on Tuesday.

In 2017, Aguirre issued Department Circular 041 S. 2017 assigning the two units to handle the review, assessment, and operation of visas upon arrival in the Philippines. The operation gave Chinese tourists more easy access since their visas will be approved once they arrive in the Philippines.

“Alam niyo kung sino ang nakiusap sa akin niyan? Kung sino iyong follow-up ng follow-up? yung kapatid niya (Mon Tulfo) na si secretary Wanda Teo,” he said in an exclusive interview with dzRH’sd Coffee Break.

Teo is the younger sister of Ramon Tulfo Jr., who earlier accused Aguirre as the protector of the ‘pastillas’ scheme’ inside the Bureau of Immigration.

READ: Tulfo accuses Aguirre as alleged protector of ‘pastillas scheme’ inside BI

“Ang gusto niya magkaroon ng visa-upon-arrival ang mga Chinese para iyong performance niya sa mga turista ay dumami,” Aguirre added.

The former DOT Secretary was sacked from her post in May 2018 after the Commission on Audit questioned the PHP 60 million advertisement deal between the DOT and Bitag Media Unlimited Inc., owned by Teo’s brothers, Ben and Erwin Tulfo.

READ: Prez Duterte ordered DOT Sec. Teo’s resignation

In February, Hontiveros revealed that the Chinese nationals would pay PHP 10,000 each as grease money to the immigration officials for easy entrance to the country. The said modus often called as ‘pastillas’ is a system allegedly centralized by agency higher-ups.

Just like Hontiveros, Chiong said that the reason behind the ‘pastillas’ monicker is that the cash used to be hidden in rolled bond paper like the wrapping for the milk candy, but that has since been upgraded to pay envelopes for the release of kickbacks.

READ: Easy entrance to PH? Hontiveros reveals ‘pastillas’ scheme inside BI for POGO workers