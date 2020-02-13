After VFA, Prez Duterte also plans on revoking EDCA with US

Almost two days after the country ended its Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), Malacañang revealed that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte also has plans on revoking its Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with the United States.

“Considering na sinasabi niya na it’s about time to stand on our own, strengthen our resources, our capabilities of defending our country,” Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in an interview.

Panelo also added that the country can’t ‘forever’ rely on the ed States when it comes to these matters.

“We cannot be a parasite to every country na ang gusto natin tumulong sa atin.”

The US and the Philippines also inked the VFA and Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which allows greater US troops’ access to Philippine bases and presence in the country.

However, the relationship between the two tainted after the US rejected the visa application of one of Duterte’s ally, Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa.

In January, an angry Duterte said that if the US does not correct the matter involving Dela Rosa’s visa he will terminate the bases.

“Si Bato, ayaw nila papuntahin sa Amerika. I am warning you, this is the first time. ‘Pag hindi ninyo ginawa ang correction diyan, one, I will terminate the bases, the Visiting Forces Agreement. Tapusin ko ‘yang p***ina,” Duterte said.

Last year, Duterte ordered an entry ban against two United States (US) senators Richard Durbin, Edward Markey, and Patrick Leahy to the country after the US Congress approved a 2020 budget that contains a provision banning any Philippine government official involved in putting former Sen. Leila De Lima in jail.

The Philippines and the US have signed the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty that obliges American troops to help defend the Philippines if it comes under attack. Any attack against Philippine armed forces, public vessels or aircraft falls under its obligations in the said treaty.