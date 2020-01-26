After alert level on Taal Volcano lowered, residents allowed to return to 12 municipalities and cities in Batangas

The local government of Batangas has lifted the lock-down on 12 municipalities and cities after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) lowered the alert level status of Taal Volcano from Alert Level 4 to Alert 3.

With the lowering of alert level status, PHIVOLCS has also decreased the danger zone around Taal Volcano from 14 kilometers to seven kilometers

Based on a bulletin read by Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas on Sunday, Jan. 26, evacuees can return to their homes in Alitagtag, Balete, Cuenca, Lemery, Lipa City, Malvar, Mataas Na Kahoy, San Nicolas, Sta. Teresita, Taal, Talisay, and Tanauan City.

“Sila ang magpasya pero pwede na sila umuwi,” Mandanas said during a press conference.

“Hindi natin sila inuutusan na umuwi. Hindi natin sila pinipigilan. Ngayon wala ng pagpipigil, wala ng lock-down,” the governor explained.

The municipalities of Agoncilla and Laurel, meanwhile, remain on lockdown due to being located within the seven kilometer danger zone.

Mandanas also stressed that the whole Taal Volcano island has been placed under permanent lock-down, which meant that residents will not allowed to return and will be relocated.

“Ibig sabihin ng permanent lock-down, kailanman ay hindi na pwedeng bumalik diyan. Sa ngayon, hindi ka pwedeng lumapit diyan,” Mandanas said.

“Huwag ng aasa. Ibig sabihin nun yung mga taong naghahanap buhay doon ay iilikas o nailikas doon,” he added.

Mandanas also assured the evacuees that evacuation centers will remain open even after the lock-down has been lifted in most municipalities and cities.

The governor also reminded residents that Taal Volcano can still erupt, and they must be ready to evacuate within one hour after PHIVOLCS raised alert level 4 again.