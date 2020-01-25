After 9 years, Megan Young and Mikael Daez finally tie the knot!

After recently celebrating their 9th year as a couple, TV personalities Megan Young and Mikael Daez on Saturday surprised their fans with photos from their wedding in Subic.

In an Instagram post, the Miss World 2013 titleholder posted a photo with a caption: “Megan Young-Daez & Mikael Daez-Young.”

It was then followed by another post from her husband, Mikael.

“Hello to Megan Young-Daez and it’s time for me to get used to Mikael Daez-Young #Finally,” his caption reads.

Shortly after, celebrities such as Lauren Young and Saab Magalona posted photos from the wedding respectively on their social media accounts.

Meanwhile, the said post of the couple were then flooded by congratulatory messages from their friends in showbiz and their supporters.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!