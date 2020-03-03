After 10 hours, hostage drama in Greenhills shopping center ends

The hostage situation in Virra Mall, Greenhills shopping center in San Juan City ended on Monday evening, with the axed security guard emerging from the mall where he held at least 30 employees hostage for approximately 10 hours.

The disgruntled security guard, identified as Alchie Paray, spoke to the media upon the release of his hostages around 8:00 PM to voice out his complaints against his security firm, SASCOR Armor Security Agency.

“Ang korapsyon nila, matindi… tatanggalin nila ito dahil lang sa dahilan na ‘yan na tumanggap ng pera? Bakit lahat naman tumatanggap ah? Dumating sa punto na kailangan na nila maglaglag ng guwardiya na nagtratrabaho para lang protektahan ‘yung mga tenant nila,” Paray said.

Paray also mentioned how he experienced discrimination from some of the security officials of the mall.

“Dahil sa mga katulad po sa amin na mga nasa mababa lang na trabaho… ultimo security manager mismo dito… siya mismo ang naghamak sa amin. Kahit sa formation mismo, sinabi niya sa amin, dahil lang sa isang kaibigan niya, na sino ba kami rito, mga guwardiya lang kami,” he stated.

The disgruntled guard said that he already told his management about the issue, but until now, nothing has been done in it.

“Nakikipag-coordinate ako sa kanila, ipinarating ko ito sa operations ng Safeguard, ng SASCOR, ng agency namin, ipinarating ko ito. Sabi naman ng GM, hindi niya alam, ng operation manager, hindi niya alam, so hindi niya ipinarating. Ibig sabihin, binalewala,” Paray noted.

According to Paray, he had long planned the hostage situation and that he already accepted his possible death.

“Bago ko po ito ginawa, alam ko na yung kahihinatnan ko. Pinaplano ka pa lang ‘to, patay na ako,” he said.

In the end, the suspect said that he had already apologized to the hostages when he was still holding them, adding that he hopes that what had happened should be a lesson to other employers.

“Hopefully sana maging aral ito di lang sa establishment na ito… kahit saan sana may mga nagtratrabaho, lahat tayo diyan important tayo kaya tayo nandiyan… Di porke tayo ang boss, hahamakin natin ‘yung nasa baba natin,” Paray said.

Zamora intervenes

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, who immediately fled to the area upon receiving reports, said he had been communicating with Paray and assured him that he will come out of the building alive.

Earlier that day, Zamora gave a few details on the identity and whereabouts of the disgruntled guard who shot one employee identified as Ronald Velita.

The wounded victim was immediately rushed to the Cardinal Santos Medical Center to receive treatments.

The shooting incident, which occurred around 10:00 AM, caused commotion inside the mall and prompted employees and buyers to leave the area.

Meanwhile, the neophyte mayor said he will talk to the mall administrators.

“I will definitely meet with the mall tomorrow. Kinakailangan talaga, ‘yung ganitong pangyayari, hindi na maulit sapagkat delikadong-delikado ito. Isipin ninyo, nakapasok siya ng granada, nakapasok siya ng baril sa mall. So kailangan nating imbestigahan kung paano nangyari ‘yun,” Zamora said.

In an interview, San Juan Police Chief Col. Jaime Santos revealed that Paray, who has been working as a security guard for 5 years, does not have a license.

The Greenhills Shopping Center, in a statement, said that their management is now working closely and coordinating with authorities around the vicinity.

“Please bear with us as we allow authorities to handle the situation. we will share updates as we get more information,” the statement reads.

Paray is currently under the custody of San Juan Police Station and will undergo standard police procedure.

He will be facing charges for frustrated murder, illegal possession of explosives, illegal possession of firearms, grave coercion and grave threat.