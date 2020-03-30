AFP hits CPP-NPA over Rizal encounter amidst ceasefire

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) assailed the New People’s Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), following an armed encounter on Saturday, March 28, in Rodriguez Rizal.

The armed encounter happened after the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), the political front of the CPP, declared a unilateral ceasefire in response to the call of the United Nations for a global ceasefire due to the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. said that the armed encounter made it clear that the NPA will not honor the ceasefire declaration, which took effect on Thursday, March 26, and will last until April 15.

“This attack on our people throws away their so-called “humanitarian principles” and expose the exploitative nature of their ceasefire declaration,” the AFP chief said in a statement.

“Unfortunately for them, our troops on proactive defense nationwide are ready and are expecting such treachery,” he added.

One soldier got killed while two others suffered injuries during the firefight on Saturday between 30 NPA members and members of the 2nd Infanty Division who were doing community work at Sitio Malasya Uyungan in Brgy Puray, Rodriguez, Rizal.

AFP reported that at least one rebel got killed during the encounter and government troops managed to recover a M16 rifle, a grenade, and a rifle grenade.

“We were able to repel the attack, which turns out to be the NPA’s futile attempt to project relevance and power, among the many delusions of Jose Maria Sison. They were planning to celebrate their anniversary on March 29 with a bang,” Santos said.

Santos stressed that the AFP remains prepared to respond to attacks of the NPA while assisting the national government in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 in the Philippines.

President Rodrigo Duterte also asked the CPP-NDFP-NPA for a ceasefire amidst the COVID-19 threat.