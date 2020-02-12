AFP gears up for new VFAs with other countries, including China

The Armed Forces of the Philippines will start its Visiting Forces Agreement with other countries, including China, Australia, South Korea, Japan and Indonesia.

During a Senate hearing, AFP Chief of Staff General Felimon Santos Jr., their men will start the military exercises with the above mention countries after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the Department of Foreign Affairs to submit the country’s Notice of Termination on the VFA with the United States of America.

Aside from the US, the Philippines has an existing agreement with China and Australia.

According to Santos, the AFP will push for the Status Forces Agreement (SOFA) so that the AFP can start with their exercises with their counter-parts in South Korea, Indonesia and Japan.

However, Santos clarified that the Philippines learned a lot from the VFA with the US as the AFP was able to improve on the continuous capability development under the modernization program which received the funding of Php25million.

The AFP will also not run after the equipment of the US so that our soldiers will be able to use them.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Appointment already confirmed Santos’ ad interim appointment as AFP Chief of Staff.