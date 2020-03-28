AFP chief Santos hit by COVID-19

Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana confirmed on Friday, March 27, that Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief-of-Staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Lorenzana said that Santos received the results of his COVID-19 test on Thursday, March 26.

The Department of National Defense (DND) chief also announced that he will undergo self-quarantine for 14 since he was in ‘close proximity’ with Santos last Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22.

“I had close proximity with him on 2 occasions: in VAB (Villamor Air Base) during the turn over of medical supplies to me last Sunday p.m, 21 Mar, and again last Monday afternoon 22 March, here in GHQ and at the Heroes Hall, Malacañang,” Lorenzana said in a statement.

“I have no symptoms but protocol says I have to self-quarantine for 14 days,” he added.