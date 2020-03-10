ADVISORY: Philippine Airlines cancels flights to, from Qatar due to coronavirus threat

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced on Monday the cancellation of its flights to and from Doha, Qatar in light of travel restrictions following the continuous threat of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The following flights are canceled:

March 11-15

PR 684: Manila – Doha

PR 685: Doha – Manila

According to PAl, passengers who will be affected by the cancellation have the option to request for rebooking/rerouting or refunding of confirmed tickets on or before March 28, 2020. Passengers may choose a new travel date that falls on or before June 30, 2020.

Earlier, Qatar has temporarily barred flights from 14 countries, including the Philippines, as part of its precautionary measures.

The ban covers China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria, and Thailand.

