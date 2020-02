ADVISORY: PAL, CebPac cancel flights to and from mainland China amid coronavirus threat in PH

Several flights between Manila and mainland China as well as Hong Kong and Macau have been canceled in the coming days following the first confirmed case of 2019 novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

The following flights are canceled:

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES (PAL)

February 1, 2020

PR 300: Manila – Hong Kong (passengers protected on PR318 MNL HKG)

PR 301: Hong Kong – Manila (passengers protected on PR319 HKG – MNL)

PR 306: Manila – Hong Kong (passengers protected on PR310 MNL HKG) )

PR 307: Hong Kong – Manila (passengers protected on PR311 HKG – MNL)

PR 312: Manila – Hong Kong (replacement flight: PR5312 Feb. 02 Dep MNL 0430H arr HKG 0650H)

February 2, 2020

PR 358: Manila – Beijing

PR 359: Beijing – Manila

PR 300: Manila – Hong Kong (passengers protected on PR318 MNL HKG)

PR 301: Hong Kong – Manila

PR 306: Manila – Hong Kong (passengers protected on PR310 MNL HKG)

PR 307: Hong Kong – Manila (passengers protected on PR311 HKG – MNL)

PR 312: Manila – Hong Kong (replacement flight: PR5312 Feb. 03 Dep MNL 0430H arr HKG 0650H)

PR 382: Manila – Guangzhou

PR 383: Guangzhou – Manila

February 3, 2020

PR 300: Manila – Hong Kong (passengers protected on PR318 MNL HKG)

PR 301: Hong Kong – Manila (passengers protected on PR319 HKG – MNL)

PR 306: Manila – Hong Kong (passengers protected on PR310 MNL HKG)

PR 307: Hong Kong – Manila (passengers protected on PR311 HKG – MNL)

PR 312: Manila – Hong Kong (Replacement flight PR5312 Feb. 04 Dep MNL 0430H arr HKG 0650H)

According to PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna, the ‘passenger protected on’ means that passengers will be accommodated on flights that are operating and thus protected.

Meanwhile, passengers will be receiving an email regarding the accommodation/protection. Villaluna said they will only have the option to rebook on other flights until June 5, 2020.

More flights have been canceled by PAL:

February 4-March 31, 2020

PR 318: Manila – Hong Kong

PR 319: Hong Kong – Manila

PR 312: Manila – Hong Kong

February 5-April 1, 2020

PR 313: Hong Kong – Manila

February 5-29, 2020

PR 352: Manila – Macau

PR 353: Macau – Manila

March 2-30, 2020

PR 352: Manila – Macau

PR 353: Macau – Manila

February 4-28, 2020

PR 382: Manila – Guangzhou

PR 383: Guangzhou – Manila

March 3-31, 2020

PR 382: Manila – Guangzhou

PR 383: Guangzhou – Manila

February 10-15, 2020

PR 334: Manila – Xiamen

PR 335: Xiamen – Manila

February 13-27, 2020

PR 334: Manila – Xiamen.

PR 335: Xiamen – Manila

February 23, 2020

PR 330: Manila – Xiamen

PR 331: Xiamen – Manila

February 8-11, 2020

PR 356: Manila – Jinjiang

PR 357: Jinjiang – Manila

February 18-25, 2020

PR 330: Manila – Xiamen

PR 331: Xiamen – Manila

February 16-22, 2020

PR 356: Manila – Jinjiang

PR 357: Jinjiang – Manila

February 24-29, 2020

PR 356: Manila – Jinjiang

PR 357: Jinjiang – Manila

March 4-25, 2020

PR 356: Manila – Jinjiang

PR 357: Jinjiang – Manila

February 5-29, 2020

PR 336: Manila – Shanghai Pudong

PR 337: Shanghai Pudong – Manila

February 4-28, 2020

PR 358: Manila – Beijing

PR 359: Beijing – Manila

February 4-25, 2020

PR 360: Manila – Beijing

February 5-26, 2020

PR 361: Beijing – Manila

March 3-31, 2020

PR 360 Manila – Beijing

March 4-April 1, 2020

PR 361 Beijing – Manila

The flag carrier PAL operates 69 weekly flights to and from China —Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Macau, Fujian and Xiamen.

Rebooking and rerouting are allowed for travel until June 30, 2020, with penalties waived. Refunding the cost of tickets is also allowed with penalties waived.

On the other hand, Cebu Pacific announced that all of its flights to and from mainland China are canceled starting Feb. 2. until March 29.

In an advisory, Cebu Pacific said that canceled are inbound and outbound flights from mainland China, particularly in Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen, Guangzhou, and Shenzen.

Flights to and from Hong Kong and Macau, meanwhile, have been reduced, the airline added.

“Passengers affected by flight cancellations have been notified through the contact details provided upon booking,” Cebu Pacific said. “They may also check the status of their flights through the Manage Booking portal in the Cebu Pacific website.”

The airline added that the following options are made available for passengers on canceled flights:

• Rebook the flight (new flight date within 30 days of original travel date)

• Refund the tickets in full

• Store the value of the ticket in a Travel Fund for future use