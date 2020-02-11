ADVISORY: Cebu Pacific cancels all flight to and from Taiwan amid coronavirus scare

Cebu Pacific on Tuesday announced the cancellation of all its flights to and from Taiwan following the threat caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus in the country.

“In support of the efforts by the Philippine government to manage the risks from the Novel Coronavirus, and the inclusion of Taiwan in the travel ban,” Cebu Pacific said in a statement.

The said cancellation between Taipei and Manila is said to take effect today, February 11 and will be effective “until further notice.”

The following flights are canceled:

Manila-Taipei

5J 312

5J 310

Taipei-Manila

5J 311

5J 313

Travel restrictions imposed by the Philippine government include:

Barring Filipino nationals from traveling to Taiwan, including our flight and cabin crew

Barring the entry of foreign nationals, except Permanent Resident Visa holders who come directly from Taiwan, or have been there within 14 days immediately preceeding arrival in the Philippines

Meanwhile, the airlines noted that passengers on canceled Cebu Pacific flights between Taipei and Manila are being notified through the contact details provided upon booking.

“They may also check the status of their flights through the Manage Booking portal in the Cebu Pacific website,” it said.

The following options are made available for passengers on cancelled flights: