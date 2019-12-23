ADVISORY: Cancelled flights on Tuesday, Dec. 24

Numerous flights for Tuesday, Dec. 24, are cancelled due to the inclement weather caused by Tropical Storm Ursula.
In an advisory, Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced the cancellation of the following flights:
- PR 2987 Manila – Tacloban
- PR 2988 Tacloban – Manila
- PR 2671 Clark – Calbayog
- PR 2672 Calbayog – Clark
- PR 2234 Cebu – Tacloban
- PR 2235 Tacloban – Cebu
- PR 2238 Cebu – Tacloban
- PR 2239 Tacloban – Cebu
- PR 2927 Cebu – Legazpi
- PR 2928 Legazpi – Cebu
- PR 2382 Cebu – Siargao
- PR 2383 Siargao – Cebu
PAL assured affected passengers have been rebooked on the next available flights, and that passengers with contact details on their Passenger Name Records (PNRs) will be notified on their new flight date through e-mail.
Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific Air (CebuPac) also announced the cancellation of the following flight for Tuesday:
- 5J 659 Manila-Tacloban,
- 5J 660 Tacloban-Manila
- 5J 653 Manila-Tacloban
- 5J 654 Tacloban- Manila
- 5J 657 Manila-Tacloban
- 5J 658 Tacloban-Manila
- DG 6577 Cebu-Tacloban
- DG 6578 Tacloban-Cebu
CebuPac advised affected passengers to check the email address provided upon booking. The airline company also told affected passengers to check for updates via their emails and refrain from proceeding to the airport.
PAL and CebuPac also said that passengers affected by cancelled flights can avail for a refund or a rebooking.