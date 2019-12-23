ADVISORY: Cancelled flights on Tuesday, Dec. 24

Numerous flights for Tuesday, Dec. 24, are cancelled due to the inclement weather caused by Tropical Storm Ursula.

In an advisory, Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced the cancellation of the following flights:

PR 2987 Manila – Tacloban

PR 2988 Tacloban – Manila

PR 2671 Clark – Calbayog

PR 2672 Calbayog – Clark

PR 2234 Cebu – Tacloban

PR 2235 Tacloban – Cebu

PR 2238 Cebu – Tacloban

PR 2239 Tacloban – Cebu

PR 2927 Cebu – Legazpi

PR 2928 Legazpi – Cebu

PR 2382 Cebu – Siargao

PR 2383 Siargao – Cebu

PAL assured affected passengers have been rebooked on the next available flights, and that passengers with contact details on their Passenger Name Records (PNRs) will be notified on their new flight date through e-mail.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific Air (CebuPac) also announced the cancellation of the following flight for Tuesday:

5J 659 Manila-Tacloban,

5J 660 Tacloban-Manila

5J 653 Manila-Tacloban

5J 654 Tacloban- Manila

5J 657 Manila-Tacloban

5J 658 Tacloban-Manila

DG 6577 Cebu-Tacloban

DG 6578 Tacloban-Cebu

CebuPac advised affected passengers to check the email address provided upon booking. The airline company also told affected passengers to check for updates via their emails and refrain from proceeding to the airport.

PAL and CebuPac also said that passengers affected by cancelled flights can avail for a refund or a rebooking.