ADVISORY: Bank schedule for Christmas, New Year holidays 2019

Several banks in the country announced their bank schedule for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holiday breaks.

As of December 20, these are the bank schedules posted by the following:

BDO UNIBANK

ATMs and electronic banking will be available

Selected branches will be open on December 24, 30 and 31

BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS

Selected BPI and BPI Family Savings Bank branches will implement extended banking hours on weekdays from December 9, 2019, to January 3, 2020

Some branches are open on December 21 and December 28

PS BANK