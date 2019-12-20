ADVISORY: Bank schedule for Christmas, New Year holidays 2019

Several banks in the country announced their bank schedule for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holiday breaks.
As of December 20, these are the bank schedules posted by the following:
BDO UNIBANK
- ATMs and electronic banking will be available
- Selected branches will be open on December 24, 30 and 31
For the full list of banks, click the link below:
BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS
- Selected BPI and BPI Family Savings Bank branches will implement extended banking hours on weekdays from December 9, 2019, to January 3, 2020
- Some branches are open on December 21 and December 28
PS BANK
- All branches will be closed on December 24, 25, 30 and 31 and on January 1, 2020
- All 557 ATMs, mobile and online banking facilities will be available during the holidays