ADVISORY: 50 flights cancelled on Tuesday, Jan. 14 due to Taal eruption

At least 50 flights have been cancelled on Tuesday, January 14 due to the volcanic ash brought by the ‘phreatic eruption’ of Taal Volcano over the weekend.

According to the Manila International Airport Authority and airline companies, the following flights have been cancelled:

TERMINAL 1

International Flights

Philippine Airlines (PR)

PR115 SAN FRANCISCO – MANILA

PR117 VANCOUVER – MANILA

PR103 LOS ANGELES – MANILA

PR105 SAN FRANCISO – MANILA

PR219 AUCKLAND – MANILA

PR127 JFK – MNL

Malaysia Airlines (MH)

MH805 MANILA – KUALA LUMPUR

Oman Air (WY)

WY844 MANILA – MUSCAT

TERMINAL 2

Domestic Flights

PAL Express (2P)

2P2921/22 MANILA – LEGAZPI – MANILA

2P2813/814 MANILA – DAVAO – MANILA

2P2859/860 MANILA – CEBU – MANILA

TERMINAL 3

International Flights

Air Asia (AK)

AK584/85 KUALA LUMPUR – MANILA – KUALA LUMPUR

Air Asia (Z2)

Z2288 DPS – MNL

Z2232 DMK – MNL

Z2129 TAIPEI – MANILA

Z2808/09 SZX – MNL – SZX

Z2139 GUANGZHOU – MANILA

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J378 CAGAYAN – MANILA

5J386 CAGAYAN – MANILA

5J563/564 MANILA – CEBU -MANILA

5J383/384 MANILA – CAGAYAN – MANILA

5J649/650 MANILA – TACLOBAN – MANILA

TERMINAL 4

Domestic flights

Air Asia (Z2)