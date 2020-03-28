Actress Iza Calzado tested positive for COVID-19

Actress Iza Calzado has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), his manager said on Saturday.
In a statement, the actress’ manager, Noel Ferrer, said Calzado received her results on Friday, March 27. He added that the actress is now recovering well after she experienced shortness in breath caused by pneumonia, as per her post on Instagram on Wednesday.
“She is recovering well as she was aggressively treated for pneumonia and the virus. She can actually breath now without any oxygen assistance,” the statement reads.
Hello, everyone. It’s been a while but I thought I’d update you all. I'm currently hospitalized for pneumonia and so, I was tested for Covid-19 and i’ve been waiting for the results for several days now. It’s been a challenging time for me but it cannot compare to the frontliners who have cared for me and to whom I am so grateful. My heart goes out to everyone in these trying times, especially those who risk their lives every day to care for their loved ones. I am hoping you all can join me in prayer for those who are currently sick and their loved ones, for every person struggling to cope in these tough times. And most especially, for the medical workers who are doing their best despite the hurdles. I count this time as an opportunity to be kind. To be a source of love and light. With the grace of God, i can fight this and we all fight this together. ❤️
Calzado is set to be tested again to see if she already recovered from COVID-19 since her husband Ben and others who interacted with her have not shown any symptoms, so far.
The actress also noted that she had no idea where she contracted the virus however, she advised her fans to “take seriously the advice of doctors and health authorities on proper hygiene, physical distancing, quarantine and social responsibility.”
“Thank you to the frontliners who continue to risk their lives to attend to our kababayans like Iza.”
Let us continue to pray for the healing of Iza and our brothers and sisters who are most affected by this pandemic.”
