Actress Iza Calzado tested positive for COVID-19

Actress Iza Calzado has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), his manager said on Saturday.

In a statement, the actress’ manager, Noel Ferrer, said Calzado received her results on Friday, March 27. He added that the actress is now recovering well after she experienced shortness in breath caused by pneumonia, as per her post on Instagram on Wednesday.

“She is recovering well as she was aggressively treated for pneumonia and the virus. She can actually breath now without any oxygen assistance,” the statement reads.

Calzado is set to be tested again to see if she already recovered from COVID-19 since her husband Ben and others who interacted with her have not shown any symptoms, so far.

The actress also noted that she had no idea where she contracted the virus however, she advised her fans to “take seriously the advice of doctors and health authorities on proper hygiene, physical distancing, quarantine and social responsibility.”

“Thank you to the frontliners who continue to risk their lives to attend to our kababayans like Iza.”

Let us continue to pray for the healing of Iza and our brothers and sisters who are most affected by this pandemic.”