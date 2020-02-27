ABS-CBN issues statement amid Prez Duterte’s acceptance of their apology

Broadcasting network ABS-CBN on Thursday issued a short response after President Rodrigo Duterte accepted their apology.

In statement, the media giant stated that “they are grateful and humbled” with the president’s decision to accept their apology.

Also, the Kapamilya network stated that they will be coordinating with the Office of the President regarding the charitable institutions that will benefit from the remaining refund from the President’s supposed un-aired political ad in 2016.

In the end, ABS-CBN vows that it will continue to provide a “more meaningful service to Filipinos.”

On Wednesday during an ambush interview in Malacanang at the 2020 Ani ng Dangal Awards, President Duterte said that he has accepted ABS CBN’s apology but insisted that the issue on its franchise renewal is still in the hands of Congress.

The President also denied meddling with the Solicitor General’s decision to file a quo warranto petition against the media giant at the Supreme Court for alleged violations of their franchise.

ABS-CBN’s franchise will expire on May 4, 2020 and not on March 30 as previously reported. During the Senate hearing on the franchise renewal, Justice Sec. Menardo Guevara explained that though the media giant’s franchise was approved on March 30, 1995, it only became effective 15 days after its publication.