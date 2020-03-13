ABS-CBN halts all live shows, teleserye tapings due to “community quarantine”

Media giant ABS-CBN announced on Friday, March 13 that it will be temporarily halting all its live entertainment programs, and tapings of their top-rating television series in compliance with President Rodrigo Duterte’s order of putting Metro Manila under “community quarantine.”

In a statement they issued via their social media accounts, the Kapamilya network said that they are taking the initiative “for the safety and health of our artists, crew, production teams, their families and the general public.”

In line with the said decision, the media giant will continue to provide news and public affairs to its viewers and will also be bringing back well-loved shows that will bring joy and inspiration amid the on-going health crisis in the country.

Earlier this week, all major tv stations have stopped entertaining live audience as part of their preventive measures in combating the spread of CoVid19.