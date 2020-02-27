Top Stories

ABS-CBN ‘grateful and humbled’ after Prez Duterte accepts apology

by Kristan Carag

Media network ABS-CBN expressed gratitude on Thursday, Feb. 27, after President Rodrigo Duterte accepted their apology over their failure to air Php 7 million worth of his local campaign advertisements for the 2016 elections.

We are grateful and humbled by President Rodrigo Duterte’s acceptance of our apology,” ABS-CBN said in a statement.

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday, Feb. 26, that he accepts the apology made by ABS-CBN president and chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak during a Senate hearing.

ABS-CBN, meanwhile, said that they will coordinate with the office of the President regarding his instructions to donate the remain unreturned payment, worth Php 2.6 million, to a charitable institution.

The media network also stressed that they remain committed ‘to becoming a better organization and to continue to provide more meaningful service to Filipinos’.

Aside from the un-aired advertisements, Katigbak also apologized for offending President Duterte over the airing of an anti-Duterte advertisement allegedly funded by the opposition.

