9 individuals dead, more than 100 hospitalized after drinking lambanog in Laguna

Nine individuals dead and more than 100 others were still recuperating in the hospital after reportedly consuming coconut wine or lambanog in Rizal, Laguna and Candelaria, Quezon on Thursday and Saturday.

The victims were immediately rushed to the Nagcarlan and San Pablo hospitals and the Philippine General Hospital in Manila.

According to Rizal police chief Capt. Lindley Tibuc, the victims attended different Christmas parties but bought the lambanog in the same shop in Rizal. He added that Rizal Mayor Vener Muñoz has already ordered the closure of the lambanog shops in the municipality.

Tabuc also confirmed that eight of the victims were from Rizal town in Laguna, while Ernesto Aguilar, 54, of Barangay Catalina Sur, Quezon reportedly died from poisoning, right after drinking the coconut wine.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Rizal have collected samples of the remaining lambanog drunk by the victims and sample from the store for examinations by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Also, the MDRRMO team recommended to the local government the issuance of an order to Rey Lambanog to temporarily stop its distribution and sale of their coconut wine pending investigation and result of FDA tests.

The number of ill patients brought to PGH has reached 164 as of Monday.

However, of that total number, only 68 remain at PGH and the others were transferred to East Avenue Medical Center and Rizal Medical Center.