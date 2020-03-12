8 of 49 COVID-19 cases are from San Juan City — Zamora

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Juan City already rose to 8, their local government unit confirmed on Thursday.

In a statement, Mayor Francis Zamora identified the new case as a 57-year-old male resident of Barangay Greenhills who is currently confined at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City.

Zamora added that the man was experiencing cough and colds when he sought consultation at a private hospital. He is now in a stable condition.

Earlier, Zamora confirmed that seven out of the 33 confirmed cases recorded by the Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday night were from San Juan.

The following are the details of the seven COVID-19 patients from San Juan City who were earlier reported:

A 70-year-old male and a 69-year-old female from Barangay Greenhills who had a travel history to Bali, Indonesia, currently admitted in a private hospital in Parañaque

A 72-year-old male living in Barangay Little Baguio with no travel history and no visit within a month to any COVID-19 associated location, currently admitted in a private hospital in Pasig

A 30-year-old female residing in Barangay West Crame being treated in a public tertiary health facility in Manila

A 51-year-old female resident of Barangay Corazon de Jesus with possible close contact to a patient currently being treated in a private hospital in San Juan City

A 64-year-old male from Barangay Greenhills

A 28-year-old female from Barangay Maytunas

The Philippines has recorded 49 infections as of Wednesday, according to the Department of Health.