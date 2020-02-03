8 individuals who came in contact with nCoV-infected Chinese couple exhibit coughs, colds

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday revealed that eight out of the 70 passengers that the Chinese couple, who were infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus, had contact with have manifested coughs and colds.

“May nakitaan tayo sa contact tracing, may nagkaroon ng… may senyales, may symptoms ng ubo at sipon at ito ay kasama na sa bilang ng (persons under investigation) na ating nirereport ngayon… Walo,” DOH-Epidemiology Bureau director Dr. Chito Avelino said in a media conference.

Avelino said that the department was able to trace a total of 74 persons who had been at close range to the Chinese couple infected with the said virus. He added that they were already advised to do ‘home quarantine.’

“Gusto po nating linawin na ang home quarantine natin, ito po ay parang isolation lang din sa loob ng bahay. Ibig sabihin wala silang privilege na makihalubilo sa myembro ng kanilang pamilya habang binabantayan po sila sa loob ng 14 days,” Avelino reiterated.

He did not further reveal the details and the whereabouts of the said persons.

On the same day, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that thirty out of the 80 persons under investigations (PUIs) for possible 2019 novel coronavirus tested negative based on the confirmatory tests.

“To date, ang ating pong Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) ay kinukumpirma ang 30 PUIs bilang negative for the 2019-nCoV tests,” he noted.

Earlier, DOH reported that one of the PUIs died last Wednesday due to pneumonia. However, the victim tested negative for the said virus.

As of Monday, the death toll in China’s central Hubei province rose by 56 to 350, the Chinese state television reported citing official figures. There were 2,103 cases detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 11,177.

Hubei’s provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is thought to have originated, reported 41 new deaths. A total of 265 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus.

