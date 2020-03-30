8 dead in medical plane explosion at NAIA

Eight individuals, including two foreign nationals, perished on Sunday evening, March 29 after a medical evacuation plane that was bound to Tokyo, Japan exploded during take-off at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

In a statement, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Ed Monreal confirmed the fatalities: an American national, a Canadian national, a flight medic, a nurse, a doctor, and three flight crew.

Naapula na ang nasusunog na Lion Air air ambulance RPC5880. Bumagsak ang eroplano sa West Wing 24 ng paliparan sakay ang 8 katao, 7:57 ng gabi. Inaalam pa ang kalagayan ng mga pasahero at crew | RH6 @sherwinalfaro #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/tlNb9TSfX6 — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) March 29, 2020

The plane, owned by a Philippines-registered charter service Lionair, was bound for Haneda, Japan for a medical mission when it burst into flames at the end of Runway 06/24 around 8:00 PM.

According to CAAP Deputy Director General Don Mendoza, the same aircraft was also used to ferry medical equipment to Iloilo on Saturday. However, they are also looking into the possibility of grounding Lionair’s whole fleet, as it also operated another medical evacuation aircraft which crashed in Calamba last September 2019.