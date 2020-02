At least 8 barangays in Don Marcelo, Davao Occidental were placed on lockdown in order to prevent the spread of African swine fever, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Monday.

In a statement, DA Secretary William Dar added that seven other barangays in Malita, Davao Occidental, are also under surveillance.

Earlier, the department reported that at least 1,000 hogs have died in Don Marcelino due to ASF.