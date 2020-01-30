79 Chinese tourists arrive in Davao City despite travel ban

A plane from Jinjiang, China boarding at least 79 Chinese passengers arrived in Davao City on Wednesday afternoon despite threats of 2019 novel coronavirus in the country.

According to Chinese Consul General Li Lin, the passengers, who boarded Xiamen Airlines flight, were all cleared of fever and have followed the quarantine protocol.

Earlier, the government of China banned travel agencies from Jinjiang in Fujian province to organize a ‘tour’ in Davao City. Authorities are yet to investigate how did the flight get through the said order.

Meanwhile, another Cathay Pacific flight from Hongkong and Silk Air Flight from Singapore landed in Davao airport on Wednesday. The two countries have already recorded a case of the coronavirus.

The nationwide death toll in China due to 2019 novel coronavirus rose to 170, with over 1,700 individuals infected.

