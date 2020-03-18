Top Stories

7 senators take CoVid19 test

by Kristan Carag
Photo from the Office of the Senate President

Seven more senators underwent testing for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Health experts from the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine oversaw the testing of Senate President Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III, senators Pia Cayetano, Panfilo Lacson, Grace Poe, Ma. Imelda ‘Imee’ Marcos, Ramon Revilla Jr., and Francis Tolentino.

The testing happened on Tuesday, March 17, at the office of the Senate President.

The seven senators have not shown any symptoms related to the COVID-19 but underwent testing after Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, senators Christopher ‘Bong’ Go, Sherwin Gatchalian, and Nancy Binay have tested negative for the virus.

