7 killed, 9 others hurt in Pampanga road mishap

At least seven individuals were killed in a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday, the first day of 2020 in Lubao, Pampanga.

According to initial reports, one of the fatalities, identified as Marie Grace David was on her way from celebrating the New Year with her 12-year-old child, who was injured. Meanwhile, another fatality, 32-year-old Rowel Flores was on her way home from Dau where he celebrated the New Year.

Linette Valite, 18, another fatality, meanwhile was on her way to meet her boyfriend. Authorities also identified the other casualties as Princess Quinto, Alex Razheed Nilayan, John Raven Astrero, and Mary Grace Castro.

On the other hand, nine others were hurt in the said incident, with seven others confined at Pampanga Medical Specialist Hospital and two others at Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Initial investigations showed that the passenger jeep, carrying the fatalities, collided with the pick-up truck that was about to turn to the main road from Jasa Road. The jeepney was thrown toward the opposite lane where it was hit by another truck.

The driver of the pickup truck, Alexander Domingo, 68, is facing charges for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicides, physical injuries and damage to properties.

He is now detained at the Lubao Municipal Police Station.