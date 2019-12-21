648 LGUs with high ADAC performance bag ADAC awards; 92 LGUs with low ADAC performance to be issued show-cause orders

Six hundred forty-eight (648) local government units (LGUs) were recently recognized during the second 2019 National Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADAC) Performance Awards “for their efforts in ensuring drug-free communities” by complementing the national government’s anti-illegal drugs program through their local ADACs.

“Congratulations to our ADAC awardees on your significant initiatives to put an end to the illegal drug menace in your areas. Kung lahat ng mga probinsya, syudad at munisipyo ay kikilos tulad ninyo, nakasisigurado akong tuluyan ng mapupuksa ang iligal na droga sa ating bansa,” said Secretary Eduardo M. Año of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

According to Año, of the 648 ADAC awardees, 155 LGUs got perfect scores in the performance audit or ideal, while 493 LGUs garnered high ADAC functionality scores between 85-99 with an adjectival rating of high functionality. Plaques of commendation were given to both ADACs with perfect scores and high functionality scores.

Of the 155 LGUs with perfect scores in the 2018 ADAC functionality audit, 38 are from Region 1, 18 from Region II, and 15 each from Regions III and XI. This is followed by 14 awardees in Region X and 13 awardees in Region IVA.

Meanwhile, LGUs that have high ADAC functionality scores which have an increase or retained 100% drug affectations were disqualified.

The DILG serves as the chairperson of the Anti-Drug Abuse Council-National Audit Team which conducted the national calibration and corroborate the audit results of the ADAC performance audit. Other members of the team are representatives from the Dangerous Drugs Board, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Philippine National Police, and Caritas Manila as civil society representative.

Per DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2019-208, the 2019 National ADAC Performance Award is given to an LGU with high ADAC functionality scores which have maintained or decreased its drug affectations as reported by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

In his keynote speech, Año commended the awardees for being role models to their fellow LGUs.

“Ang kampanya laban sa droga ay laban nating lahat. Kayo ay naging mabuting halimbawa na dapat tularan ng iba pang mga probinsiya, siyudad, at munisipyo na naway pagdating ng panahon, wala ng problema sa ilegal na droga sa buong bansa,” he added.

The criteria used in measuring the performance of the ADACs are as follows: organized local ADAC; conduct of quarterly meetings; allocation of funds; implementation of ADAC plans and programs; support to ADACs in component LGUs; and innovations.

Low functionality



Año also said 92 LGUs will be receiving show-cause orders for the low functionality of their respective ADACs “to induce needed change and proactivity in the part of the local government.”

He said that these ADACs have failed to meet the parameters set by the Department and have registered the lowest rating among the LGUs monitored and evaluated.

“Sometimes we need to shake them up for us to come up with the best results possible. Napakahalaga ng gampanin ng ADAC sa pagsusulong ng adhikain ng pamahalaan laban sa iligal na droga. We need all ADACs of LGUs to be on board,” he said.

Show cause orders for said LGUs will be served early next year according to the DILG Chief. Among the 92 LGUs with low functional ADACs, 84 are municipalities, four are cities, and four are provinces.

No show cause for NEOs

Meanwhile, the DILG Undersecretary for External and Legislative Affairs Ricojudge Janvier M. Echiverri clarifies that LGUs with newly-elected officials (NEOs) whose ADACs have low functionality scores will not be issued show-cause orders but “will be informed about their ADAC’s dismal performance and enjoined to initiate significant reforms in the anti-illegal drugs drive in their respective localities.”

“The DILG will not issue show cause orders to them (LGUs with NEOs whose ADACS failed), because their LGU’s performance cannot be attributed to them since they are new in their posts, but to the previous administration who fell short in meeting the parameters set by the DILG,” he said.

The Undersecretary, however, said that the functionality of each ADAC to effectively perform this year will now be in the shoulders of the NEOs who will have a crack at heading the program in line with their administration’s vision.

“This year, the ball is in your hands and you will be held accountable for the performance of the anti-illegal drug of your LGU. You have to act aggressively against illegal drugs so your ADAC functionality will improve next year,” he said.