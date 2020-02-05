600 families displaced as fire hits Baseco compund in Tondo

At least 600 families lost their homes in a huge fire that hit the residential area on Block 15-B in Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila late Tuesday night.

The fire has been raised to Task Force Bravo after the volunteers had a hard time entering the vicinity due to its narrow space. It was also reported that the fire hydrants in the area were closed, causing a bit shortage of water supply.

The fire was placed under control at 1:46 AM and was eventually declared fire out at 2:48 AM on Wednesday.

According to Fire Supt. Roberto Samillano Jr. of Manila Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), two people were reportedly hurt on the said fire, including a fire volunteer.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.