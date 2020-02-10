6 more Filipinos tested positive of NCoV

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in the United Arab Emirates confirmed that a Filipino tested positive of the 2019 Novel Corona Virus in their country.

Though no information yet has been provided on the said news, this will be the seventh case in UAE.

Aside from this, four more Filipinos tested positive of the NCoV while onboard the Diamond Princess Cruise which is currently quarantined at the waters of Yokohama, Japan.

According to the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, the Japan Health Ministry personally clarified that the four Filipinos were aside from the first confirmed NCoV positive Filipino, who is now recovering very well in an undisclosed hospital.

The 537 Filipinos on board the cruise ship will remain on quarantine.

Meanwhile, the female Chinese national who tested positive of the said virus in the Philippines has been discharged of the hospital already.

During the press conference of the Department of Health, Health Usec. Eric Domingo said that patient has been discharged last Saturday, Feb. 9.

Domingo said that the Chinese national was tested twice and both results were negative of the NCoV.

The DOH also stated that they were able to locate at least 224 individuals that the Chinese woman had an interaction with since she arrived in our country.

Based on the latest tally of the DOH, there are 262 persons under investigation and 48 already discharged from the hospitals but are still being monitored.