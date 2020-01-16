Nation

6 dead, 5 others hurt in Tondo fire

by Christhel Cuazon

Six individuals have perished in a fire that engulfed the residential area in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday morning.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Manila Police District, the fire broke out around 2:30 AM at the corner of Katamanan and Yuseco Streets. The fire reached the third alarm at 2:59 AM.

The fatalities were identified as Odessa Conde, 36; Yhexel George Nicholas Conde, 10; Yara Courtney Conde, 9; Yancy Kieffer Conde, 8; Jean Paul Esguerra, 42; and Aquelina Habana, 44.

Meanwhile, five others reportedly got injured. They were identified as George Conde, 43, Odessa’s husband and the father of the three children who died; J-I Conde, 52; Aldrin Delos Reyes, 28; Edith Castro, 64; Eliza Loteyro, 70; who all suffered second-degree burns on different parts of their body; and Evangeline Loteyro, 70, who sustained a first-degree burn on her shoulder.

Investigation showed that the fire started on the second floor of the Loteyros’ house at about 2:38 AM. It was noted that the fire left some Php 100,000 worth in damage.

Authorities are still probing the cause of the fire.

 

