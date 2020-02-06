538 Filipinos on board quarantined Japanese cruise ship — embassy

At least 538 Filipinos were reportedly on board the Japanese cruise ship wherein 20 people were said to have tested positive of the 2019 novel coronavirus, the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo said on Thursday.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship, carrying over 3,711 passengers, was currently under quarantine after 10 people initially were confirmed positive with the virus and moved out to medical facilities.

Earlier, the operator of the said ship said that the Filipino together with other nationalities such as an American guest, two Australians, three Japanese, and three Chinese nationals from Hong Kong all tested positive of the said virus.

In a report from Reuters, none of the 10 infected individuals showed symptoms for novel coronavirus.

READ: Filipino seafarer among 10 people who tested positive of nCoV on Japan cruise ship

The cruise ship was caught up in the global coronavirus epidemic after an 80-year-old Hong Kong man who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for the said virus.

READ: Ten more on cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus: NHK

According to the embassy, other passengers were asked to remain on board the ship for the required 14-day quarantine period. It added that they are “closely and actively” monitoring the welfare of the Filipinos onboard the cruise ship.

“The Embassy is in constant communication with the Filipinos remaining on board and is closely coordinating with Japanese authorities to provide them all possible assistance,” it said.

According to Japan Health Minister Katsunobu Kato, all the crew and passengers on the ship had received initial health screening since Monday.