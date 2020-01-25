500 Chinese passengers in Kalibo to be sent back to Wuhan, China

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Friday confirmed that at least Chinese tourists in Kalibo, Aklan who came from Wuhan in China — where the new coronavirus outbreak originated — are set to be sent back to their country.

The decision stemmed following the country’s decision to suspend all direct flights from Wuhan, China anew of the said 2019 novel coronavirus.

It was approved by the Civil and Aeronautics Board, Department of Health Bureau of Quarantine, Department of Transportation, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and certain airline companies in order to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

According to CAAP, a total of 464 passengers in Kalibo are scheduled to be brought back to Wuhan on the following dates:

January 23: Pan Pacific (Departure time: 10:23 p.m., 172 pax)

January 24: Royal Air (Departure time: 8:40 p.m., 142 pax)

January 27: Royal Air (Departure time: 8:40 p.m., 150 pax)

A day before the Lunar New Year holiday, authorities ordered the shutdown and suspension of all urban transports and outgoing flights from the city.

In a report from Reuters, the government ordered citizens should not leave the city unless there were special circumstances. Wuhan’s airport is not closed, but nearly all flights have been canceled. Three international flights arriving on Friday would leave with no passengers, an airport official said.

China has confirmed that the virus has killed 25 people in China and infected more than 800.

Meanwhile, several cases have already been reported in the US. Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Macau, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Thailand.

On Wednesday, the five-year-old Chinese boy from Cebu who recently went on a trip to Wuhan, China tested negative for novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).