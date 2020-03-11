5 of 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases are from Marikina City: mayor

Mayor Marcelino Teodor disclosed on Wednesday, March 11, that five out of the 33 confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines are residents of Marikina City.

In an interview, Teodoro said that the wife and the household workers of the 86-year-old male American who had a travel history to both the USA and South Korea and is currently admitted in The Medical City have been infected by the coronavirus.

The American is also among the two patients whom the Department of Health (DOH) earlier said to be in a critical condition.

Teodoro said that most of the infected patients were elderly who have preexisting medical conditions and have low immune systems.

As of Tuesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in the Philippines already soared to 33 after DOH confirmed nine new cases.