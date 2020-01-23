5 individuals hurt as fire hits Tondo, Manila

At least five individuals were hurt in a fire that engulfed a residential area in Tondo, Manila early on Thursday.

BREAKING: Residential area sa Lico Street, Tondo, Maynila itinaas sa Task Force Delta | RH27 @nochecacas #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/bOTMdUzLVm — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) January 22, 2020

According to reports, the fire, which started at 12:54 AM, was raised to Task Force Delta as the blaze continuously razed the area of Lico Street, Brgy. 210, Zone 19. It has only been declared under control as of 4:22 AM.

The injured individuals were identified as Reynaldo Fortuna Jr., Mike Dimalanta, Robert Santilleces, JL Datu, and Fire Officer 2 Morissima Bulaong.

In the course of the incident, more than 30 fire trucks were needed to contain it as the houses were made of light materials and the fire hydrant located in Rizal Avenue has no water.

Authorities said that the initial damage was pegged at Php 1.5 million and with over 100 houses destroyed.