Nation

5 Chinese nationals arrested in raid of alleged prostitution den in Makati

by Kristan Carag
(FILE PHOTO)

Authorities arrested five Chinese nationals on Wednesday, Jan. 29, for allegedly operating a prostitution den in Makati City.

Police identified the suspects as David Woon, Tom Guan, Kevin Sy, Xiao Lo, and Tong Po. All are employees of the Golden Dragon, K&K Building along Evangelista Street in Brgy. Pio Del Pilar.

Makati Police raided the establishment following reports that female foreigners offer sexual services to Chinese nationals for a price up to Php 22,000.

Authorities also rescued 11 sex workers including two Russian nationals, two Vietnamese nationals, and seven Chinese nationals.

Related articles:

  1. 35 Chinese women rescued from prostitution den in Makati
  2. 15 Chinese Nationals arrested in PNP-ACG raid
  3. More than 50 Filipinos, Chinese women rescued in Makati bar raid
  4. 40 Chinese nationals arrested in drug bust in Makati City
  5. 80 Chinese nationals arrested in Taguig

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*