5 Chinese nationals arrested in raid of alleged prostitution den in Makati

Authorities arrested five Chinese nationals on Wednesday, Jan. 29, for allegedly operating a prostitution den in Makati City.

Police identified the suspects as David Woon, Tom Guan, Kevin Sy, Xiao Lo, and Tong Po. All are employees of the Golden Dragon, K&K Building along Evangelista Street in Brgy. Pio Del Pilar.

Makati Police raided the establishment following reports that female foreigners offer sexual services to Chinese nationals for a price up to Php 22,000.

Authorities also rescued 11 sex workers including two Russian nationals, two Vietnamese nationals, and seven Chinese nationals.