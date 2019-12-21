48% of Filipinos believe holiday season will be more prosperous, Pulse Asia says

Almost half or 48 percent of Filipinos believe that the coming holiday season will be more prosperous for them and their families compared to last year, the Pulse Asia survey results released on Friday.

According to the opinion poll, the view is held by a majority of respondents from Mindanao at 57 percent and Class ABC at 68 percent, and by a near majority of those surveyed from the poorest class D or the “masa” (masses) with 49 percent. Also, 11 percent of respondents predicted their holidays would be poorer than last year, while 41 percent do not expect the season to be any different.

On the other hand, “practically all” or 93 percent of respondents said they would face the year ahead with hope.

Pulp Agency said some local and international developments which dominated the headlines in the weeks leading to the survey were the following:

– Vice President Leni Robredo’s 18-day stint as co-chair of the government’s inter-agency anti-narcotics committee;

– The Philippines’ hosting of the Southeast Asian Games;

– President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to stop rice importation during the local harvest season; and

– A series of calamities, including this year’s strongest typhoon and a powerful quake in Mindanao.

At least 1,200 adults surveyed by Pulse Asia from December 3 to 8.