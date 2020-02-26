445 Filipinos aboard Diamond Princess arrive in PHL

445 Filipino passengers and crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise ship arrived in the Philippines via two chartered flights from Japan.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that a flight carrying 309 Filipinos aboard Diamond Princess arrived at the Haribon Hangar of Clark International Airport in Mabalacat, Pampanga at 10:10PM of Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Another flight carrying 136 Filipinos aboard the Diamond Princess arrived at the Haribon Hangar at 12:12AM of Wednesday, Feb. 26.

ICYMI: Dumating na sa bansa ang mga Pinoy repatriate mula Diamond Princess cruise ship sa Japan. Lumapag ang eroplano ng unang batch, alas-10:10 ng gabi habang sumunod naman ang pangalawang batch, 12:12 am | RH6 @sherwinalfaro #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/GkeP3GYZvz — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) February 25, 2020

All 445 Filipinos have been brought to the Athletes’ Village of the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac where they will be quarantined for 14-days as part of the country’s measures to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

All passengers and crew members of Diamond Princess have been quarantined inside the ship since it docked in Yokohama, Japan on Feb. 4 after a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong tested positive for COVID-19.

After being quarantined for 14-days, Diamond Princes started on Feb. 19 the disembark process for their passengers and crew members.