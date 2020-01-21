4 Taal Volcano evacuees recorded to have died — reports

At least four individuals confirmed dead during the course of the Taal volcano unrest.

According to reports on Monday, another evacuee, identified as Larry Montalvo from Cuenca, Batangas was killed in a vehicular accident in Quezon Province. Meanwhile, Benny Mendoza succumbed to cardiac arrest while staying at the Batangas evacuation center.

Earlier, reports of a 57-year-old woman died due to heart attack. The fatality was identified as Felina de Roxas.

On Monday, Zenaida Ortilla,72, of Talisay, Batangas reportedly died. In an interview, it was revealed that the Ortilla was a stroke and diabetes patient, noting that the current situation in the evacuation center worsened her condition.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Tuesday that a total of 68,439 families or 271,278 individuals were affected by the recent ‘phreatic explosion’ of Taal Volcano.