4 out of 8 PUIs in Dumaguete City tested negative for novel coronavirus

4 out of the eight persons under investigation (PUI) in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental tested negative for 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) during the initial test conducted by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

In a statement, the Negros Oriental Provincial Health Office cited that three of those who tested negative had direct contact with the infected Chinese couple who travelled to the area before being confined in Manila.

Meanwhile, the other PUI who also tested negative came from Hongkong.

On the other hand, the four other PUIs are still waiting for the result of their swab tests.

Despite testing negative, the PUIs will have to undergo another swab test in order to ascertain if they really are cleared from the coronavirus.

On Friday, the government of China reported that at least 630 individuals have died due to the said virus.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has now three confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, with one recorded fatality.

Earlier, the Department of Health (DOH) reported that there are more than 100 persons under investigation (PUI) over the said virus.