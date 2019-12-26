39 individuals remain confined in PGH after Lambanog poisoning incident

Three patients confined at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) after drinking coconut wine, locally known as lambanog, have been allowed to return home.

As of Thursday, Dec. 26, PGH said that only 39 of the 42 Lambanog poisoning incident victims rushed to their facilities remain hospitilazied.

Out of the 39 remaining patients, 26 remain in the ward, 12 staying in the emergency room, and one patient is in the intensive care unit.

More than 500 persons fell ill in the provinces of Laguna, and Quezon after in-taking lambanog discovered to contain high amounts of methanol

The victims were rushed to either the PGH, Batangas Medical Center, Rizal Medical Center, East Avenue Medical Center, Regional Institute for Tropical Medicine, or Quirino Memorial Medical Center.

Out of the more than 500 victims, 11 have been confirmed dead.