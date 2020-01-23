Nation

31 women rescued from alleged sex den in Makati

by Christhel Cuazon
A total of 31 women were rescued on Wednesday during a police raid inside a bar in Barangay Palanan, Makati City| Photo courtesy: Makati Police

At least 31 women were rescued on Wednesday night following a police raid in a bar and restaurant in Makati  City which was allegedly being used as a prostitution den.

In reports, Makati City police chief Col. Rogelio Simon said that the operation stemmed after they received an anonymous tip on the illegal activities in the establishment located on Filmore Street.

During the operations, operatives from the Makati Investigation Division and Women and Children Protection Desk placed the establishment in Barangay Palanan under surveillance prior to the 11:00 PM raid. Authorities have discovered that women were engaging in sexual activities such as dancing without their clothes on.

Moreover, police also found out that the bar was operating with an expired business permit while employees of the establishment also have expired working and health permits.

A total of 15 bar employees, 21 Filipinos, and three other Indonesian customers were brought to Makati Central Police Station for profiling and investigation.

Simon noted that the Makati Business Permit and Licensing Office (MBPLO) will also conduct further investigation on the bar to evaluate whether or not to close the said establishment.

