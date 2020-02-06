300 Chinese tourists in Boracay under monitoring amid nCoV threat

More than 300 Chinese tourists currently checked-in at different resorts in Boracay on Thursday are under monitoring as part of the precautionary measures following the health threat of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

In an interview, Malay Task Force Deputy Information Manager Madel Joy Tayco said that the Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams are now on alert for the possible case in the area while the hotels and resorts have been given guidelines on handling the tourists under monitoring.

Tayco said that none of the Chinese nationals showed symptoms of the said infection, adding that all tourists being monitored have travel history in China, except Wuhan, for the past 14 days.

She noted that the tourists were already inside the country before the travel ban among visitors from China, Hong Kong, and Macau was imposed by the national government.

According to the records of the Municipal Tourism Office, 2000 Chinese tourists arrived in Malay from January 25 to February 3, 2020.