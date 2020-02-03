300 Chinese stranded in PHL amid existing travel restriction due to NCOV threat

More than 300 Chinese nationals and other foreigners are stranded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after most flights have implemented the travel ban against China, Hongkong and Macau because of the Novel Corona Virus health threat.

According to Bureau of Immigration Spokesperson Dana Sandoval, aside from the 300 Chinese nationals stranded at NAIA, there are also some passengers stranded in other terminals, though some of them were able to fly within the day.

Sandoval clarified that the Chinese Embassy will be sending an aircraft that will fetch its citizens who are currently stranded in the Philippines.

Based on the exclusive report of DZRH, there’s scarcity of space inside NAIA terminal 1 because of the stranded passengers who are still waiting for updates regarding their flights.

The Chinese Embassy promised that an aircraft will arrive by 5:30 pm.

While waiting, the stranded passengers were given food and water courtesy of the Chinese Embassy.